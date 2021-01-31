Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the December 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000.

HFRO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. 204,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,845. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $12.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

