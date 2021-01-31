Hill Winds Capital LP Has $2.97 Million Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Hill Winds Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Essential Properties Realty Trust comprises about 2.2% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned 0.13% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,222,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,870,000 after buying an additional 395,057 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,809,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,143,000 after purchasing an additional 454,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 61,253 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 786,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 61,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $15,261,000.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 607,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

