Hill Winds Capital LP Invests $2.08 Million in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 230,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000. Paramount Group makes up about 1.5% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned about 0.10% of Paramount Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter worth approximately $69,662,000. AJO LP grew its position in Paramount Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,797,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 130,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Paramount Group by 75.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 667,713 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Paramount Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,073,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 73,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,007,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGRE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,769. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 1.47. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,985.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGRE shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

