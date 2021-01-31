Hill Winds Capital LP Makes New $8.09 Million Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 177,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,000. Regency Centers makes up about 6.0% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned 0.10% of Regency Centers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Regency Centers by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Regency Centers by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Regency Centers by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Regency Centers by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

In other news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,078 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,012,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,094. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.75, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

