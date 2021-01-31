Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 946.44 ($12.37).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Get Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 983 ($12.84) per share, for a total transaction of £13,801.32 ($18,031.51).

Shares of LON:HSX traded down GBX 15.80 ($0.21) on Friday, reaching GBX 934.40 ($12.21). The company had a trading volume of 464,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,290. Hiscox Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,360 ($17.77). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 988.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 906.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56.

Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.