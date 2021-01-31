HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will post sales of $32.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares reported sales of $31.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HomeTrust Bancshares.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $113,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,430.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $125,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,633,377.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,800 shares of company stock worth $519,582. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 694.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 199,880 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 219,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 34.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 86,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $357.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.