Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $58,506,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 78.7% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 667,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,930,000 after acquiring an additional 294,130 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 130,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $512,018.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 410,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,542 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $7.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.37. 4,635,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,113. The stock has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.81.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

