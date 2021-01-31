Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $195.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.81.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 410,951 shares of company stock worth $1,670,542. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

