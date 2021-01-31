Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Down 54.6% in January

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the December 31st total of 293,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of HZN stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.48. 49,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,128. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $248.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 4,042.82% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $201.63 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 10,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $64,989.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 725,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,534.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Pollick sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at $289,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 479.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 254,845 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 647,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 187,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,112,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80,643 shares in the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, brake controls, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

