Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) & Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) and Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Flex LNG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services $225.66 million 0.00 -$138.81 million N/A N/A Flex LNG $119.97 million 3.64 $16.97 million N/A N/A

Flex LNG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hornbeck Offshore Services and Flex LNG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hornbeck Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Flex LNG 0 1 2 0 2.67

Volatility & Risk

Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of -1.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex LNG has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Flex LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services -84.69% -16.34% -7.18% Flex LNG 4.12% 4.10% 1.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Flex LNG shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Flex LNG beats Hornbeck Offshore Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

