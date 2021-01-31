HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HOYA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 16.58%.

Shares of HOCPY opened at $128.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.95. HOYA has a twelve month low of $70.36 and a twelve month high of $141.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.45.

HOCPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

