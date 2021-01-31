Hubbell (HUBB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HUBB opened at $155.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.54. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $172.17.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,478,082.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $3,677,630.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at $31,507,866.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

