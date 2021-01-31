Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOSSY. Bank of America upgraded Hugo Boss from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $622.98 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

