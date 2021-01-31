Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Increased by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 129.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Humana makes up about 2.3% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Humana by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,900,962,000 after purchasing an additional 403,026 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,913,000 after acquiring an additional 724,288 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $317,506,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,403,000 after acquiring an additional 36,949 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.11. 1,205,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.21 and its 200-day moving average is $411.01. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

