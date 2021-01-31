Huobi Token (HT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.26 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for $6.46 or 0.00019148 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $336.92 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00068565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.08 or 0.00913788 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00055216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.39 or 0.04521452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00029289 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013075 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,094,192 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

