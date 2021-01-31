Hxro (HXRO) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $37.55 million and $201,874.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hxro has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,758,740 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

Hxro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

