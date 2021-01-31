Hyprr (Howdoo) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $391,636.00 (UDOO)

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $391,636.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. One Hyprr (Howdoo) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00067839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.00900407 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00053061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.93 or 0.04318509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020411 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00030867 BTC.

UDOO is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ. The official website for Hyprr (Howdoo) is www.hyprr.com.

Hyprr (Howdoo) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyprr (Howdoo) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyprr (Howdoo) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyprr (Howdoo) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

