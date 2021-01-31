Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 111.6% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Hyundai Motor stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.49. 57,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,262. Hyundai Motor has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12.

Get Hyundai Motor alerts:

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.