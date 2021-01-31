I/O Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34,830.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $34,830.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0797 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 65% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.26 or 0.00303834 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00028370 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003352 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $528.05 or 0.01569001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,666,154 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.