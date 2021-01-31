i3 Energy Plc (I3E.L) (LON:I3E) Shares Gap Up to $5.60

Shares of i3 Energy Plc (I3E.L) (LON:I3E) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.85. i3 Energy Plc (I3E.L) shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 469,400 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.46.

About i3 Energy Plc (I3E.L) (LON:I3E)

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom. It owns 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

