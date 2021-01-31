IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.71.

IAC stock opened at $209.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.09. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $217.99.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

