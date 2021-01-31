IBEX Limited’s (NASDAQ:IBEX) Lock-Up Period Will End on February 3rd

IBEX’s (NASDAQ:IBEX) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, February 3rd. IBEX had issued 4,761,905 shares in its public offering on August 7th. The total size of the offering was $90,476,195 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

IBEX opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.60. IBEX has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $338.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,502,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,974,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in IBEX in the third quarter valued at $1,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

