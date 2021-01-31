IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 382 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in VMware were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in VMware by 4,464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after buying an additional 3,646,131 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,744,000 after buying an additional 552,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after buying an additional 536,321 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in VMware by 782.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 354,189 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,886,000 after purchasing an additional 314,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in VMware by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 746,995 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $107,321,000 after acquiring an additional 197,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at $13,360,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMW opened at $137.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $163.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.14.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

