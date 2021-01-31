IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 25,279.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. Barclays increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $48.65 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

