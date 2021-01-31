IBM Retirement Fund Grows Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chegg were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Chegg in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 108.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 709.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG opened at $95.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.30, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $104.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,960,990.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.