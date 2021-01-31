IBM Retirement Fund Has $384,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Shares of LYV opened at $66.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.11.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

