IBM Retirement Fund Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $134.66 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $156.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on JBHT. Susquehanna cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

