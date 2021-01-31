IBM Retirement Fund Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in Wabtec by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 147,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Wabtec during the third quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Wabtec during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Wabtec by 11.9% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wabtec by 3.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAB stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. Wabtec Co. has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $84.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average is $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAB shares. Melius assumed coverage on Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Wabtec from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,125,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $1,461,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,620.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,159,885 over the last ninety days. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

