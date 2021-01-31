IBM Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 597.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 60,477 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $144.79 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

