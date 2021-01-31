IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Graco were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 2,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

NYSE:GGG opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $76.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $256,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,104 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,898. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

