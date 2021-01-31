IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,863 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 150,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,521,000 after acquiring an additional 41,574 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 84,236 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFIV stock opened at $195.95 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $211.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,806.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $106,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,722 shares of company stock worth $3,525,398 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

