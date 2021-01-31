iBTC Market Cap Hits $8,186.64 (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One iBTC coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. iBTC has a market capitalization of $8,186.64 and $59.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, iBTC has traded down 50.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00132439 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00265244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00066651 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00042111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00066229 BTC.

iBTC Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com.

Buying and Selling iBTC

iBTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

