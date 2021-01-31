Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $653.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $653.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00134460 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00276316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00066931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00068021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039537 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,978,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,178,073 tokens. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding.

Iconic Token Token Trading

Iconic Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

