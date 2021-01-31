Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Update

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 229.4% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 373,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ IPWR opened at $17.12 on Friday. Ideal Power has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ideal Power stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 9.82% of Ideal Power worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.