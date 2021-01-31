IFG Advisors LLC Sells 245 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IFG Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,853,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 49,081 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 70,918 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85. The company has a market cap of $226.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.