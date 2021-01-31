IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in American Express by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 61,254 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in American Express by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,212 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,789 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $116.26 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

