IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,415 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.7% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.66.

MSFT stock opened at $231.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.28 and a 200-day moving average of $213.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $242.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

