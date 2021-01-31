Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ILKAY remained flat at $$26.79 on Friday. Iluka Resources has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILKAY. Citigroup downgraded Iluka Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Iluka Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, Mining Area C, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

