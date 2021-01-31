ImageCash Market Capitalization Reaches $30,609.26 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $30,609.26 and approximately $1,041.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ImageCash has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00048659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00133240 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00272531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00067503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00041438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00067262 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,200,369 coins and its circulating supply is 5,081,369 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com.

ImageCash Coin Trading

ImageCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.