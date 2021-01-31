ImageCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $193,681.68 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $193,681.68 and $87,485.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000119 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001044 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 91.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,840,796 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

