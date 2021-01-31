imbrex Hits Market Cap of $143,857.54 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 28% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $143,857.54 and $72.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, imbrex has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. One imbrex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.06 or 0.00907589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00051794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.66 or 0.04466438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020810 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00030403 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex (REX) is a token. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io.

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

