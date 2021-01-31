Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

IMMR stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.75 million, a PE ratio of -253.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. Immersion has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $15,190,000.00. Also, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $32,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,805.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,039,894 shares of company stock valued at $29,572,721 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Immersion by 36.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

