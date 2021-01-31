Incent Price Reaches $0.0672 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Incent has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $190.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can currently be bought for about $0.0672 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Incent has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00132439 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00265244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00066651 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00042111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00066229 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,426 tokens. Incent’s official website is incent.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

