Independent Research Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) a €63.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LXS. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.21 ($70.84).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €62.16 ($73.13) on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a fifty-two week high of €64.86 ($76.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.28.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

