Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys Shares of 12,215 Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 321.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 63,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 532.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 62,320 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 39.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $327.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUNA shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

