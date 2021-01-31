Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys Shares of 2,048 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.85.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $132.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.24. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

