Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $217,000 in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 43.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CEL-SCI in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 128.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,356 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEL-SCI stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $991.91 million, a PE ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.96. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 170.96% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CEL-SCI news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $127,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $930,664.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

