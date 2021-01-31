Injective Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $147.37 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for $9.66 or 0.00028764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $147.37 million and approximately $43.36 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00132257 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00268534 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00067457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00066730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038515 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,262,410 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

