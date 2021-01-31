Ink (INK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $45,540.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Ink has a market cap of $367,672.18 and $45,540.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ink has traded up 49.5% against the US dollar. One Ink token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00048864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00133429 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00277084 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00067008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00067602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00038968 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

