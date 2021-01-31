Insider Buying: GB Group plc (GBG.L) (LON:GBG) Insider Buys £49,970.72 in Stock

GB Group plc (GBG.L) (LON:GBG) insider Natalie Gammon bought 5,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 851 ($11.12) per share, with a total value of £49,970.72 ($65,287.07).

Shares of GB Group plc (GBG.L) stock opened at GBX 856 ($11.18) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 901.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 802.19. GB Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 465 ($6.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 999 ($13.05).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from GB Group plc (GBG.L)’s previous dividend of $2.99. GB Group plc (GBG.L)’s payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

GB Group plc (GBG.L) Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

